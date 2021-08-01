All you need to know about NEET’s All India Quota, and OBC & EWS reservation

The AIQ scheme was launched in 1986 to provide for domicile-free, merit-based opportunities to students from any state to get admission in a good medical college in any other state (Photo: IE)

NEET 2021: The reservation for the OBC and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) categories within the All India Quota (AIQ) for NEET, (a uniform entrance examination for medical and dental colleges in the country), has been approved by the central government on Wednesday. Here is everything you should know about the reservation and other important details.

All about NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test)

It is the entrance examination for all the undergraduate (NEET-UG) and postgraduate (NEET-PG) who want to enroll themselves in medical and dental courses in the country. Before AIIMS, the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) used to be the national-level entrance examination for medical colleges(until 2016). Separate entrance tests were conducted by the State governments for seats that were not contested at an all-India level. NEET was held in 2013 for the first time but was discontinued the following year itself.

NEET 2021: Date for entrance examination this year

The Supreme Court, on April 13, 2016, brought the newly inserted section 10-D of the Indian Medical Council Act, which provides for a uniform entrance examination to all medical educational institutions at undergraduate level and postgraduate level in various languages–Hindi, English, and others. And since then, NEET has become the uniform entrance test for medical courses across the country. The test was initially conducted by the CBSE , and by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 2018. 15.97 lakh students appeared for NEET (UG) on September 13, 2020. This year, NEET is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 (UG) and 12 (PG).

All about AIQ (All India Quota)

The AIQ scheme was launched in 1986 to provide for domicile-free, merit-based opportunities to students from any state to get admission in a good medical college in any other state. The scheme was introduced under the directions of the Supreme Court. In this, a number of seats are reserved in state medical colleges for students domiciled in their respective states. The remaining seats which are 15 per cent in UG courses and 50 per cent in PG are surrendered by the states to the All India Quota.

Reservation policy followed so far

No reservation was implemented within the All India Quota for medical admission until 2007. It is on January 31 (2007) in Abhay Nath v University of Delhi and Others, the Supreme Court directed the reservation of 15 percent for Scheduled Castes and 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes be introduced in the All India Quota. The government passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act in the same year, providing 27 per cent reservation to OBC students in government backed institutions.

New changes

From the current academic year, reservation for the OBC and EWS categories within the AIQ will be offered in medical/ dental colleges. The newly introduced scheme would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduate courses. Around 550 and 1,000 EWS students respectively will also get benefitted, as per the statement issued by the Health Ministry recently. Nearly 40,800 seats have been allocated under the AIQ in colleges run by state governments between 2017 and 2020, stated a report by the All-India Federation of Other Backward Classes Employees’ Welfare. Which means, up to 10,900 OBC students would have missed out on admission under the OBC quota.