All students of a government girls’ school in Haryana fail Class 10 exam, confirms Education department official

All students of a government girls’ school in Haryana’s Hisar district have failed to clear the Class 10 examination this year and the village head claimed there were no teachers for Sanskrit, Hindi, science and mathematics in the last session. Twenty-four girls of the school in Kabrel village appeared for the exam but failed to clear it, according to a state education department official. It was the only school to have fared so badly, he said.

A teacher of the school said the post of headmaster had been lying vacant for the last four years. The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, had declared the result last month. The villagers of Kabrel have held the state government and the education department responsible for the poor result.

“While on the one hand, the government is laying so much emphasis on the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme, on the other hand, authorities have done nothing to solve the problem of shortage of staff in the school,” a villager said today. The village panchayat met the district administration several times, demanding adequate number of teachers in the school but the administration failed to fulfil the demands, he claimed.

Sarpanch of the village Dharam Singh said the school had no teachers for Sanskrit, Hindi, science and mathematics in the last academic session. “The girl students complained a number of times about the shortage of staff,” he said. The village head also claimed that he met the officers concerned to apprise them of the staff shortage at the school but his efforts failed.

There was no teacher for various subjects in the school for the last four years, another villager said. The teacher said that out of the 24 girls, 15 have taken re-admission in the school. District Education Officer B S Sehrawat could not be contacted for a comment.