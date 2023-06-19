scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

‘All children entering third grade should attain foundational literacy and numeracy skills by 2033’, G20 commitment

India has shown a significant fleet in the last three to four years towards achieving the FNL goals with the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Manjul Bhargava, member, NCF Steering Committee, said.

Written by Sugandha Jha
The G20 Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting is in its last leg in Pune, Maharashtra.
The G20 Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting is in its last leg in Pune, Maharashtra.

Equipping all children globally with foundational literacy and numeracy (FNL) skills by 2033 before they turn eight years and enter grade three, is among the commitments of G20 Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting hosted by India in its last leg in Pune, Maharashtra.

“Even the most developed countries have at least 14% of children which never achieve basic life skills and in the developing countries this goes as high as 50%,” Manjul Bhargava, member, NCF Steering Committee, said while calling for an urgent collaborative effort by the G20 countries to overcome the skill gap.

According to Bhargava, India has shown a significant fleet in the last three to four years towards achieving the FNL goals with the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which puts foundational literacy and numeracy at the center of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

Also Read

Globally, hundreds of millions of children and youth fall back without basic proficiency required in reading and mathematics to perform daily life skills, according to a UNESCO survey which indicates that there is a severe learning crisis at the global arena.

If consistent efforts are shown to strengthen the universal primary and secondary education system, over 420 million people can be left out of poverty, reducing the number of poor in the world by more than half, another UNESCO report stated.

Also Read

Further, Bhargava stated that India’s National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is a step in the right direction; books for which have been printed for grades one to two and for grades three to 12 will be ready by the end of this month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told TOI. The NCF recommended books will be implemented in schools after the summer break, he added.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 16:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS