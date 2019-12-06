Aligarh Muslim University VC Professor Tariq Mansoor commends Centre’s Rs 100 crore grant for off-campus centres

The sanction letter for the grant against the long standing demand was received by the University on Thursday from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the VC said in a statement here.

aligarh muslim university, AMU, Professor Tariq Mansoor, AMU 100 crore grant, education newsFaced with this financial crunch, the AMU Vice Chancellor had approached the Ministry of Minority Affairs to help them in tiding over the distress.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Friday welcomed the Central government’s recent move to sanction a grant of over Rs 100 crore for the construction of hostels at the varsity’s off-campus centres in Kerala and West Bengal. The sanction letter for the grant against the long standing demand was received by the University on Thursday from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the VC said in a statement here.

For the past several years, the AMU off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshiddabad (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar) have been facing severe financial crisis which prevented the University from constructing hostels in these centres which had led to a question mark over their future. These centres were unable to provide adequate accommodation facilities against the growing demand.

Faced with this financial crunch, the AMU Vice Chancellor had approached the Ministry of Minority Affairs to help them in tiding over the distress. While expressing his gratification on the above grant, the AMU V-C expressed hope that the Central government would also favourably consider a similar demand for financial support for the off-campus centre in Bihar.

