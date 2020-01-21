Aligarh Muslim University announces fresh dates for examination

Aligarh Muslim University has been founded by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan (Website image)

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued a notification announcing the dates for the rescheduled examinations. The rescheduled dates have been notified at the official website of the varsity at amu.ac.in.

As per the official statement, Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examination, said, “the leftover examinations in Faculty of Unani Medicine and Z H College of Engineering and Technology, barring B. Tech and B.E final year will start on January 27; while examinations at the Faculty of Medicine will commence from February 1 and final year B. Tech and B.E examination will be held from February 10.”

The notification further added that exams in Law, Commerce, Science, Life Sciences, Management Studies and Agricultural Sciences departments will begin from January 30, 2020, onwards while, the examinations in the departments of Arts, Social Sciences, International Studies and Theology, Polytechnics and the Community College will begin from February 3, 2020.

Know how to check the rescheduled dates-

(1) The candidates need to visit the official website of Aligarh Muslim University at amu.ac.in.

(2) After visiting the website, the candidate needs to click on a link depicting ‘exam’.

(3) Now, click on ‘AMU announces fresh dates for leftover examinations Aligarh, January 20: Aligarh Muslim University’.

(4) After clicking on the link, a new web page will appear on the screen.

(5) Now, the candidate can easily check their date sheet.

(6) For the future purpose, a candidate needs to download and take a hard copy.

About AMU:

Aligarh Muslim University was founded by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan who was one of the architects of modern India. He started his career as a civil servant and went on to established Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875 which in 1920 became Aligarh Muslim University. The varsity offers more than 300 courses in both traditional and modern branches of education.