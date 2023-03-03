Alakh Pandey meets Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; discusses the infusion of technology into education

Ed-tech platform Physics Wallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed several aspects, including how the infusion of technology in education has enabled learning for students from humble backgrounds.

During the meeting Pandey also discussed his vision for PW and its efforts to revolutionize the education system in India. “The coming years will be an excellent time for the growth of education and skills in India,” Pandey said after meeting the Education Minister.

Meanwhile Pradhan also took to Twitter and encouraged PW to provide affordable education and make digital content accessible to all.

Pandey further discussed how the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and National Curriculum Framework have the potential to revolutionize the education system in India.

PW has been making numerous state-of-the-art tech advancements in its app, website and offline centres, aka Vidyapeeths, to enhance students’ learning outcomes and provide quality learning at the most affordable price. The app caters to over one crore students.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 12 million subscribers across 37 YouTube channels. The company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today’s jobs.

With inputs from ANI