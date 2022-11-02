AkzoNobel aims to promote trans-inclusion in workforce

AkzoNobel Paint Academy in collaboration with Sambhav Foundation aims to promote trans-inclusion in workforce. Over 20 young transgenders have found a path of dignified livelihood through the FreshSkill initiative under the collaboration, as per an official release.

Deepa, a 22 year-old transgender in Kolkata is now able to earn nearly Rs 10,000 a month with the help of the AkzoNobel Decorative Painting Training Programme offered under the initiative, the release said. “I currently work as a painter for nearly Rs. 10,000/ month. Not only am I able to support my family now, I am also able to show that the transgender community deserves to live a normal, dignified life like all others in the society. We just need to be given a chance,” Deepa said.

The key mission of AkzoNobel Paint Academy is to provide a dignified livelihood to vulnerable sections of the society through providing skill training along with Sambhav Foundation, the CSR implementation partner aiming to impact livelihoods at scale. The programme has been developed as an empowerment project for the transgender youth to open new career paths for them.

According to the statement, in the AkzoNobel academy, post training, candidates are assessed and certified as professional painters. All eligible candidates are further provided job placements with local paint contractors for painting gigs. Along with ensuring a fair pay for candidates, hiring contractors, who hire transgenders are sensitized about transgenders and their rights, to ensure candidates are treated with respect and dignity at their workplace.

With inputs from PTI

