Ajeenkya DY Patil University launches NUOVOS to offer future-friendly edu-programmes

Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune (ADYPU) has launched NUOVOS, a modern-day extension of ADYPU, which aims to offer future-friendly educational programmes.

According to the official statement, the programmes offered by NUOVOS include MBA Pro with specializations in Digital Business and Innovation and Creative Leadership, MBA in Fintech, MTech in Space Tech, MTech in Digital Health and Innovation and BTech in Computer Science and Technology.

“Education should aim at instilling skills that are future-oriented and creating leaders and entrepreneurs. ADYPU NUOVOS is committed to realizing these objectives. Excellence is our goal, and we will prevail in our mission of providing holistic education with the right blend of theory and practice,” Hrridaysh Deshpande, vice chancellor, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, said.

The statement added that ADYPU NUOVOS programmes are based on extensive market research and analysis so that they inculcate skills that are in demand in the fast-paced industry of today and will remain relevant in the future.

The statement further mentioned that the University has collaborated with Wales Institute of Digital Information (WIDI), UK, and De Montfort University Leicester (DMU), UK with campuses in Leicester and Dubai to provide students international exposure.

Furthermore, according to the statement, in addition to its alliances with international universities, ADYPU NUOVOS has also partnered up with AADYAH Aerospace, a space technology company, with the intent to provide their students mentorship experience under industry professionals and ensure that education extends beyond the realm of theory and into the practical world.

NUOVOS is an initiative by ADYPU founded in 2015 to bridge the gap between skill demand and availability. According to the official statement, NUOVOS analyses the contemporary and future advancements in the field of technology and trains learners to enhance their employability quotient. Meanwhile, Ajeenkya DY Patil University is a private University located in Pune, Maharashtra.

