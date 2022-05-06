Ajeenkya DY Patil Group launches GoSchool in partnership with Pearson, iXperience and UniDirect

Ajeenkya DY Patil Group has announced launch of GoSchool, a career-focussed, high school, in partnership with Pearson, iXperience and UniDirect. GoSchool aims to provide teaching-learning, personalised counselling, extracurricular activities, test preparation, counselling for university admissions along with skills to deliver a transformative high school experience.

“GoSchool is a data driven, human centric, high school that combines career preparation and world class academics to co-create a generation of adaptive learners to succeed in the VUCA world. The GoSchool addresses the widening gap between career and academics in traditional schools by combining data driven career preparation with global faculty and career coaches,” Taruna Maheshwari, GoSchool, said. GoSchool is now accepting admissions for year 11, Maheshwari confirmed.

According to Patil Group, the core of GoSchool is propelled by New Age Hyflex Learning, which offers a hi-tech and hi-touch model of delivering education. This ushers in a new vision of education, for the next generation of students.

The group has claimed that with Pearson, GoSchool students get access to their globally recognised Pearson Edexcel International A Level qualifications. Whereas, with iXperience students will be able to gain highly marketable skills and get real world experience in the form of live virtual internships with global enterprises. With UniDirect, GoSchool extends the expert and professional support to our students to gain admissions to Ivy league universities and universities in US, UK, Europe, Canada and Asia.

With inputs from PTI.

