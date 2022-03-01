AISSEE Result 2022: Sainik School Class 6,9 entrance exam result declared by NTA, check details

The National Testing Agency has also released the final answer key for the Class 6 and 9 exams along with the entrance exam result.

AISSEE Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022. The exam was conducted on January 9, 2022, for admissions in Class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools, across India. Applicants can see the results on the official website of aissee.nta.nic.in.

Sainik Schools help in preparing Cadets to join the Indian Naval Academy, National Defence Academy and other defence training academies in India.

Steps on how to check AISSEE 2022 Results-

Open the official website of aissee.nta.nic.in.

Now scroll down on the homepage and click on the link of AISSEE 2022 – NTA Score.

Enter all details using the credentials by entering the application number, date of birth and captcha.

Once the result is displayed, download it on your computer and take a printout for future reference.

The National Testing Agency has also released the final answer key for the Class 6 and 9 exams along with the entrance exam result.

The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam was held by taking all Covid-19 precautions, which included sanitization of the exam centre, chairs, desks and social distancing. There were limited entries of candidates in the exam hall and candidates were provided masks and much more.

The Class 6 exam was conducted in 13 Regional languages, while the Class 9 exam was conducted in English only. The exam was conducted at 360 centres, in 167 cities across India via offline mode using a pen and paper.