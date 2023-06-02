AISECT Group of Universities sign MoU with German Universities to offer international placement opportunities

In a move aimed at offering international placement opportunities and cutting-edge courses to students, AISECT Group Universities has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with German Universities. This collaboration entails providing students with international placement opportunities while also facilitating joint degree programmes between AISECT group universities and German universities, an official release said.

Furthermore, as part of the MoU, apprenticeship-based degree programmes will be implemented, and new age courses will be introduced in emerging areas such as green technology. The agreement also encompasses joint research programmes for students, international transfer programmes, and international internships. Siddharth Chaturvedi, executive vice president of AISECT Group, represented AISECT during the signing ceremony. Accompanied by a distinguished delegation from the Automotive Skill Development Council, Logistics Skill Council, and German Universities, he travelled to Germany to finalise the agreement, the release added.

“AISECT Group of Universities is committed to enhancing the career prospects of its students. This collaboration with German universities has been established to provide international placement opportunities for students. The MoU also includes provisions for joint research programmes, international transfer programmes, and international internships. Noteworthy German universities involved in this collaboration include Stanbis University and the University of Aachen, among others,” Chaturvedi said.

