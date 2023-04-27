AIMK Kolkata achieves 100% MBA placement rate in 2023 with highest ever CTC.

The Army Institute of Management in Kolkata (AIMK) achieved a 100% placement rate for its two-year MBA programme in 2023. The programme offers dual specialisations in Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations, and Business Analytics, and enrolled a total of 110 students, according to an official release.

The placement process saw a significant shift, with graduating students receiving multiple offers, the highest ever CTC (Rs 15 Lakh per annum), increased median salary (Rs 8 Lakh per annum), and improved job assignments compared to previous years. In total, 76 companies made over 200 offers to the graduating batch, ensuring all 110 students secured employment upon graduation in July. Numerous recruiters, including Citi India, Adidas, Mondelez International, Reckitt and Benckiser, ITC, Federal Bank, among others, participated in the recruitment drive, the release mentioned.

The major recruiting sectors were FMCG and banking, with 42% of students securing placements in these industries. Notably, the 2023 recruitment featured a remarkable campus visit by retail giants such as Croma, H&M, and Adidas, who offered project management team leadership roles for their upcoming store launches in Tier II cities, as per the release.

“These placements result from our curriculum, known for its Army Background and Learning Ecosystem, which bridges the gap between academia and industry while also nurturing thought leaders and practitioners through inventive education.” major general VS Ranade (retd), director of AIMK, said.

