AIMA MAT 2022: Admit cards are to be released today at 2 PM; Exam details inside

All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the MAT 2022 admit card for admission to B-schools through the computer-based test (CBT) today September 14th in online mode. Candidates can download MAT CBT admit card using their email id, date of birth and password at mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT CBT admit card will be issued at 2 PM . Candidates need to log on to MAT website – mat.aima.in by using the application number and password.

MAT exams will be conducted for 2.5-hour and will be consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper will be further divided into five sections– Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, and Indian and Global Environment.



Only those candidates who have successfully registered and submitted the application fee can download the MAT admit card 2022 from the official website – mat.aima.in. Candidates need to feed their email id, date of birth, and password in their respective fields to download MAT CBT admit card.



They can download the admit card of MAT till the date of examination which is September 18. It is mandatory to carry the MAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre for verification purposes.

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 participating business schools. MAT exam is conducted in three modes, computer-based test (CBT), a paper-based test (PBT) and remote proctored internet-based test (IBT).

How To Download MAT Admit Card 2022?

To download the MAT exam admit card for CBT, candidates have to visit the official website – mat.aima.in. A new page will appear on the screen. The MAT admit card for the CBT login page will be displayed. Now, candidates will have to enter the required login credentials – Email Address, Password and Date of birth. After that, click on the submit tab. The MAT CBT 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

During the exam candidates also need to carry one of the ID proofs along with the MAT CBT admit card 2022. Other valid photo ID proof documents that will be required at the exam centre are Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Aadhar Card and Driving License

After downloading the admit card of the AIMA MAT CBT 2022, candidates are advised to check the details mentioned in it. These include the name of the candidate, the date of birth, the centre details, the registration number, the photograph, and the exam day. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the authorities to resolve the issue.