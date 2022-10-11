AIM partners with IDRAC’s International School of Management to promote student exchange programme

The Asia-Pacific Institute of Management (AIM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IDRAC’s International School of Management, France, to facilitate a faculty exchange programme, an official statement said.

According to the statement, association with IDRAC’s International School of Management, France aims to promote joint programmes for the students that help them gain knowledge. It also helps academics from both institutions to collaborate on research projects.

“Students participating in the exchange programme will gain international exposure and will get an opportunity to understand the business practices in the host country. They will also develop a good understanding of cross-cultural issues in management. Asia Pacific Institute of Management is globally connected and provides students with as many global opportunities as possible,” AK Shrivastava, chairman, AIM said.

Furthermore, the statement added that the institute aims to enhance students’ exchange programme, promote closer academic collaboration, technological upgradation, innovation, promotion and facilitation of educational programmes offered by Asia Pacific Institute of Management, Delhi and IDRAC’s International School of Management, France.

