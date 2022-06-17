AILET 2022: National Law University, Delhi releases admit card for June exam

The National Law University of Delhi (NLU) released the AILET 2022 admit card on June 16. The university has also released the hall tickets for the upcoming exam. All the candidates who are registered for the exam can download the admit card from its website.

The candidates can download the admit card through the official website of the university, nludelhi.ac.in.

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted by NLU Delhi for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctorate (PhD) level law courses. This year, NLU Delhi has removed two sections from the AILET exam pattern i.e. Legal Aptitude and Elementary Mathematics. Therefore, the AILET question paper will be based on three subjects – English Language, Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, and General Knowlege. The sectional weightage for AILET 2022 has been changed as well.

The AILET 2022 pen-and-paper-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2022. It will be conducted in a single shift and will be held from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. All the candidates who are registered for the exam can download the admit card from the university’s website. The admit card will allow them to enter the exam hall and the center.

The NLU Delhi’s official notice also mentions that candidates should “keep themselves apprised of the LATEST COVID-19 related Guidelines/ SoPs/ Notifications/ Orders, etc. issued by Government of their home states and states.”

To download the AILET 2022 admit card, candidates must go to the university’s website, nludelhi.edu.in. After clicking on the link, they will be taken to a page where they will be able to download the documents. To enter the AILET portal, the candidates must have their registered credentials. They will then be prompted to enter their password. After clicking on the link, the screen will display the link for downloading the hall ticket.

In case of any errors or mistakes in the admit cards candidates need to reach out to the NLU helpdesk through an email to ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in, ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in. The university has also launched a telephone helpline which can be reached at 022-61306293, 011-28034257, and 011-40787555