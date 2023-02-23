AIIMS to partner with IITs and IIMs to make intersectoral learning accessible

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) intends to collaborate with the institutions like IITs, IIMs and ISB to make inter-sectoral learning more accessible, according to an official statement.



The collaboration aims to provide students with some exposure to the world of management, something outside the routine medical education, patient care and research, the statement said.

The statement further added that ‘Start-Up policy’ for students is also intended to be drafted. “Some active measures are also being planned to promote entrepreneurship in AIIMS actively. The ‘Start-Up policy’ for students is also intended to be drafted,” it stated.

“To facilitate the conversation on this, a meeting is scheduled with the undersigned on February 26, 2023, at 8 AM in the committee room,” the statement further said. Interested students and residents are requested to attend the meeting with the undersigned, it added.

With inputs from ANI.