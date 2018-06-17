AIIMS result 2018: MBBS results to be declared tomorrow at aiimsexams.org; how to check

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of AIIMS to check their MBBS results as soon as the result link has been activated.

AIIMS result 2018: The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examination results will be declared by the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at aiimsexams.org tomorrow. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of AIIMS to check their MBBS results as soon as the result link has been activated. The exam was held on Saturday, 26th May, 2018 and Sunday 27th May, 2018 in both shifts on each day across various centre in the country. This year over two lakh candidates appeared for the all India medical entrance examination and they can visit the official website to check their results from 6 pm onwards tomorrow.

While the results are due tomorrow, the counselling process for the same will take place in the month of July where the eligible candidates will be given an option to choose the college of their choices. Established in 1956, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is the main medical centre in India, while there are six other situated in different parts of the country. The others are- AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS result 2018: How to check MBBS results-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their medical examination results-

Step 1. Visit the official website of AIIMS MBBS at mbbs.aiimsexams.org

Step 2. Once you are the home page, click on the Results tab available under the General Links on the left hand side of the page

Step 3. Enter the required details

Step 4. Press on submit

Step 5. Check your results and save the same for future