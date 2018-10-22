AIIMS PG July 2019 session registration begins at aiimsexams.org; check exam date, other details

AIIMS PG July 2019 session!

AIIMS PG July 2019 session: The basic registration process for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s postgraduate programmes for the July 2019 session has begun at aiimsexams.org. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now and apply. The registration process for MD/MS/MDS July 2019 session was earlier scheduled to take place from October 6, but due to unavoidable circumstance the same had to be postponed, and the link has now been activated.

According to a notice issued by the institute, those candidates who have already completed the Basic Registration for the January 2019 session and their status of the registration has been accepted, then in that case, they do not have to fill the registration again. They will automatically be eligible to fill in the Final Registration of July 2019 session and subsequent session.

AIIMS PG 2019: Important Dates for MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS July Session-

Entrance exam date: May 5, 2019

Result notification date: May 10, 2019

Counselling Process/ Seat Allocation starts: To be announced later

AIIMS PG 2019: Eligibility-

1. Candidates must possess an MBBS degree from a recognised institute.

2. Candidates should have completed their 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training

3. SC/ST Category candidates must have 50% marks in aggregate

4. OBC and other category candidates must have 55% marks in aggregate

More about AIIMS PG-

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi invites online applications through AIIMS PG examination for admission to Postgraduate programmes including MD/MS/ M.Ch.(6 years)/DM (6 years)/ MDS. The course is offered at AIIMS Delhi along with (Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.