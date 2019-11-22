AIIMS PG entrance result declared! Here’s how to check

For MDS, the cut off for unreserved category is 99.150, for OBC candidates it is 98.599, for SC candidates 94.191, and for ST 80.211.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result along with a merit list of its PG entrance examination held for Post Graduate Courses for January 2020 session. The computer-based examination was held on November 17, 2019.

The top medical institute brought out a list of thousands of Indian and foreign candidates on its official website — aiimsexams.org. However, in a disclaimer, the premier institute mentioned that the list contains 8 times the number of total available seats in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh AIIMS.

A total of 3623 candidates have been shortlisted for the counselling in all the MD, MS, M.Ch., and DM courses offered at AIIMS. Eighty three more candidates have been shortlisted for counselling in Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) course.

“This is NOT the complete list of all candidates who have qualified (above 50th percentile) in the above examination. This list only includes those eligible candidates equivalent to 08 times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS. This list is Meritwise, NOT Roll Number wise & includes ONLY those candidates who are eligible for ONLINE SEAT ALLOCATION/ COUNSELLING (08 times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS). This is not the list of all qualified candidates,” AIIMS notified.

The cut-off percentile for MD/ MS/ DM 6Yrs/ M.Ch. 6Yrs/ MDS courses for Unreserved candidates is 96.070, for EWS category candidates it is 81.982, for OBC candidates is 92.250. While cut off percentile for SC candidates is 76.239, and that for ST candidates is 52.224.

For checking the merit list of the shortlisted candidates, go to the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org, the look out for the notification reading “Result Notification No.-187/2019- Result of the AIIMS PG Entrance Examination for Jan 2020 Session”.

Candidates whose roll numbers are not mentioned in the list can also check their rank and percentile obtained from the official site, under the Academic tab using their existing log in credentials after November 23, 2019.

The Mock round of online seat allocation/ Counselling is expected to begin from December 2, 2019. It will be followed by subsequent rounds of online seat allocation/ counselling. The details of counselling will be made available at the official website.