AIIMS PG 2020: Registration dates revised, check new dates, other details

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 3 (Sunday). (Representative image)

Those candidates who are looking to apply for AIIMS PG 2020 may note that the date for registration has been revised along with dates of correct link activation for basic registrations. According to the fresh schedule, the date to correct or re-upload the rejected images is from March 9 to March 11, by 5 pm.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 3 (Sunday). The mode of examnination will be online as well as offline at selected exam centres across the country. The exam is for admission in Master’s level classes for July session.

The paper will have a total of 200 questions. The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) questions will further be divided into Match the Following Type, Multiple True False Type, Sequential Arrangement Type, Reason Assertion Type, Multiple Completion Type, Extended Matching Items / Questions (EMI /EMQ), Single Best Answer Type categories.

As many as 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences will be filled through this examination.

Apart from AIIMS , New Delhi, there are six other similar institutions across India: AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Raipur.

Candidates may note that the admit card for the above said admit card will be available by April-end, online.