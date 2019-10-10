AIIMS PG 2020 registration date extended | Check full schedule here

AIIMS PG 2020 registration date extended!

AIIMS PG 2020 Exam Date: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AAIMS) has extended the last date of registration for the AIIMS PG 2020 examinations at aiimsexams.org. A notification has been released by the institute on the official website for the same. The notice firstly talks about the Internship/Practical training that is required by a candidate for the upcoming session.

It states, “In continuation to our Admission Notice No.73/2019 dated 10.08.2019 and subsequently communication received from Academic Section, AIIMS, New Delhi vide F.No.4-1/2010-Acad.I dated 01.10.2019 regarding those who have completed their Internship period of 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training to 31st January for January session and 31st July for July session are eligible for admission to AIIMS PG courses.”

It adds, “In this regard, those who will be completed their Internship period of 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training on or before 31st January 2020 are eligible to fill their Final Registration for admission to AIIMS PG courses for January 2020 session. Candidate must have Provisional OR Permanent Registration of MCI/DCI for Online Final Registration.” The notice further states that the registration date for the AIIMS PG 2020 examination has been rescheduled. Mentioned below are the old and new registration schedule. Candidates can take a look at the dates and them apply accordingly.

AIIMS PG 2020: Old online registration schedule

The last date of Generation of Code and Final Registration for completion of other details: Qualification, City Choices, Payment – October 11, 2019

Date for checking status of Final Registration: Accepted / Rejected with reasons – October 21, 2019

Last date of submission of required documents for Regularization of Rejected Application – October 25, 2019

Last date for receiving of “No Objection” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for Foreign National candidate – October 25, 2019

Last date of submission of Sponsored Certificate – October 25, 2019

AIIMS PG 2020: New online registration schedule

The last date of Generation of Code and Final Registration for completion of other details: Qualification, City Choices, Payment – October 16, 2019 (5 PM)

Date for checking status of Final Registration: Accepted / Rejected with reasons – October 23, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date of submission of required documents for Regularization of Rejected Application – October 29, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for receiving of “No Objection” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for Foreign National candidate – October 29, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date of submission of Sponsored Certificate – October 29, 2019 (5 PM)