AIIMS PG 2019 entrance exam result declared at aiimsexams.org – Here is how to check

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 4:13 PM

AIIMS has declared the results for entrance examination for PG January 2019 session.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has declared the results for entrance examination for PG January 2019 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the official website aiimsexams.org. The exam was conducted on November 18. Exams were held for admissions in a number of MD courses at AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Raipur, Rishikesh and Patna.

Here is how to check AIIMS PG 2019 entrance exam result –

1) Candidates are required to visit official website aiimsexams.org.

2) They may click on the result link.

3) After this, a pdf with roll number of chosen candidates will appear on the screen.

4) Candidates may now download it. Also, take out a print out for the future use.

Please note that AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS courses. It also offers about 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in national capital, there are six other colleges at a number of cities India.

Last month, AIIMS, Jodhpur issued notification for recruitment for several positions of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Candidates were asked to apply through prescribed format before November 26.

The total number of posts are 103

Professor – 21 positions

Additional Professor- 26 positions

Associate Professor- 35 positions

Assistant Professor- 21 positions

Age limit –

Professor and Additional Professor- For these posts age limit should not be more than 58 years.

Associate Professor and Assistant Professor- For these posts, age limit should not not be more than 50 years.

