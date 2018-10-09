AIIMS PG 2019 Application form: Registration date for entrance examination postponed, check details at aiimsexams.org

The applications forms that were to be available on the official website from October 6, 2018 will now be available from October 18, 2018. (IE)

AIIMS PG 2019 Application form: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has postponed the registration date for the Post Graduate entrance examination. The applications forms that were to be available on the official website from October 6, 2018 will now be available from October 18, 2018. Candidates who wish to appear for AIIMS PG 2019 examination can visit the official website of AIIMS exam at aiimsexams.org and complete the process. This information is specifically for the students who wish to appear for the AIIMS PG July 2019 exam. Meanwhile, the final registration for candidates for the completion of AIIMS PG January 2019 form ends on October 15, 2018. The exam for the same is set to be conducted on November 18, 2018.

According to the Revised Date notification for AIIMS PG Entrance Examination for July 2019 session, the dates have been rescheduled due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The examination is being conducted for admission to MD/MS/MDS programmes. The notice says, “Those candidates who have completed Basic Registration for the January 2019 session, and their status of Basic Registration has been accepted, they do not require to fill Basic Registration again. They will be eligible to fill in the Final Registration of July 2019 session along with subsequent session.”

More about AIIMS PG Entrance Examination for January 2019 session-

Date of Examination: November 18, 2018

Examination Timings: 09:00 AM – 12:00 Noon (For medical courses) and 09:00 AM – 10:30 AM (For dental courses)

Examination Centres: Cities all over India

More about AIIMS-

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi conducts postgraduate examination across different centres in India for admission to PG courses like MD/MS/ M.Ch.(6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS, at the 7 AIIMS centres that are located in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.