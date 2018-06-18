AIIMS MBBS result 2018 to be declared today; check aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare the results for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examination 2018 today, June 18.

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare the results for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examination 2018 today, June 18. The scores will be announced on the official website aiimsexams.org or directly log on to mbbs.aiimsexams.org to get results which will be available from 6 pm onwards. Students who had appeared in the entrance test that was held on Saturday, 26th May, 2018 and Sunday 27th May, 2018 will be able to login to their applicant’s account and check their respective results. The exam was conducted in two shifts on each day across various centres in the country. This year over two lakh candidates sat for the all India medical entrance examination. Candidates can visit the official website to check their results once declared in the evening.

Also Read| AIIMS result 2018

More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Name of the exam: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examination 2018

Official website: aiimsexams.org

Result status: To be declared today, 6 pm onwards

AIIMS result 2018: How to check MBBS results-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their medical examination results once declared on the official website.

Step 1) Visit the official website of AIIMS MBBS at aiimsexams.org, mbbs.aiimsexams.org.

Step 2) On the home page, click on the ‘Results’ tab available under the ‘General Links’ on the left hand side of the page.

Step 3) Enter the required details of Applicant Login like Candidate ID and Password.

Step 4) Click on submit.

Step 5) Check your results

Step 6) Download and save the same for future purpose.

Post the result declaration, the counselling process for the same will begin from the month of July where the eligible candidates will be given an option to choose the college of their choice.

About AIIMS

Established in 1956, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is the main medical centre in India. There are six other medical institutes that are situated in different parts of the country. The others are- AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

All the best!