AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019: Registration procedure begins today; check important dates, other details

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 7:02 PM

The registrations process for entrance in the AIIMS MBBS 2019 course began today, November 30. Candidates who wish to apply for the course can visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.org, and apply online.

AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019: The registrations process for entrance in the AIIMS MBBS 2019 course began today, November 30. Candidates who wish to apply for the course can visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.org, and apply online. Please note that the candidates will have to undergo the registration process twice to apply for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 Entrance Exam. The first process will be the basic registration process which will take place between November 30, 2018, till January 3, 2019. The second and final registration process will end by March 2019.

AIIMS MBBS Registration 2019: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.org

2. Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab

3. Go the MBBS option and click on the ‘Proceed’ tab

4. Under the General Links option, click on the ‘Registration’ tab

5. Applicants can then log in and complete the registration process

Direct link for login

https://mbbs.aiimsexams.org/Login

AIIMS MBBS Registration 2019: Important dates

Last date for registration: January 3, 2019
Late date for final registration: March 2019
Exam dates: May 25 and 26, 2019

AIIMS MBBS Registration 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed or appeared or are appearing in their Class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology are eligible to apply AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam at the official website.

AIIMS MBBS Registration 2019: Important information

Please note that the candidates who have completed the first and basic registration process will only be allowed to go ahead with the final process. Once the students have completed the basic registration process, they will be informed about the errors they have committed during the process and will be given adequate time to edit the same. After the basic registration, AIIMS will then release the candidature of the applicants after which they can proceed for the final registration process.

The AIIMS MBBS Examination is one of the most prestigious medical examinations in India. This year, over 2 lakh students will appear for the examination. The AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019 will be held for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

