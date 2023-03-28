AIIMS INICET 2023 schedule REVISED, Registration date extended, check important dates, exam schedule and more

AIIMS INICET 2023 schedule: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revised the exam dates for INI-CET for admission to MD/MS/MDS & DM/M.Ch(06yrs.) courses at AIIMS New Delhi & other INIs for July-2023 session. The detailed notice can be downloaded from the official website of AIIMS – aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the notice, the date for registration for AIIMS INICET 2023 also has been extended till April 3, 2023. The correction window will open on April 4 and close on April 7, 2023. The generation of unique code and submission of final application can be done till April 10, 2023 at aiimsexams.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves before the deadline.

Also Read How does 2023 NEET PG counseling differ from 2022?

This year, the exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023 and the admit card and exam city intimation slip will be allotted on May 1, 2023.

Candidates should note that the basic registration older than July, 2019 session will not be valid for this session. Candidates who have done their basic registration for January 2019 session or for previous are required to do new Basic registration, reads notice.

http://docs.aiimsexams.ac.in/sites/INI-CET%20notice.pdf

AIIMS INICET 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of AIIMS – https://aiimsexams.ac.in/

Click on the ‘AIIMS INICET 2023 registration link’

Click on new registration and fill up the form carefully

Enter your details such as name, date of birth and more

Once registered, login with credentials and fill up the application form along with personal details

Upload image, signature, and pay application fee

Before final submission, preview the application form

Download AIIMS INICET 2023 application form and save it for future reference