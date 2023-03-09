AIIMS INI-CET 2023 registration begins for post graduate courses; easy steps here

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) has started the registration application process for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for admission to various post graduate courses including [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/ DM(6 years)/MDS]. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online latest by 25th March 2023 by 5 PM.

According to the official notification, the correction window for application forms will be available from March 28 to 31 till 5 pm. Candidates will be able to check the final status of registration and basic information from April 3 by 5 PM. Candidates can check the overall details about the application process in the given pointers.

Registration and Basic Information – March 7 to 25

Status of Registration and Basic information and last date of correction of rejected images – March 28 to 31

Final Status of Accepted Registration and Basic information – April 3

Uploading of valid Certificate/Card: April 24 to May 7

Date(s) of checking status of Completion of application form & Last date of submission of required documents – April 14 to 15

Final Status of online Registration and uploading of admit card on AIIMS website – May 1

Exam Date – May 1

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIIMS – https://aiimsexams.ac.in/

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for admission to PG Courses for July 2023 session’

It will take you to the registration page

Now, fill up all the details and register your candidature

Once registered, login using your registration ID and password

Upload documents and pay application fee

Preview and download AIIMS INI-CET 2023 application form for future reference