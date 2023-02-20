AIIMS Delhi collaborates with IIIT-Delhi to advance Digital Health Technologies

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly address the challenges facing India’s healthcare sector through digital health innovations.

The MoU outlines the commitment of both institutions to collaborate on various aspects of digital health, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Computational Genomics for advancing clinical medicine, public health, and biomedical research. The focus of the collaboration will be on developing innovative technologies that improve patient care, outcomes, and healthcare delivery.

The collaboration will aim to address some of the major health challenges facing India, such as access to healthcare in remote and underserved areas by building technology innovations in m-Health, AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and allied areas. The institutions will also engage in joint research and training, exchange of faculty and students, and organisation of workshops and seminars to promote collaboration in the field of digital health.

Moreover, the collaboration will focus on developing a universal health coverage framework under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which will ensure that all citizens have access to quality and affordable healthcare services. The MoU also outlines the commitment of both institutions to work together on computational genomics research to advance the understanding of the genomic basis of human diseases and inform the development of personalised treatments.

“This was a platform for getting together faculties with diverse domains and facilitating them to converge towards attaining objectives which may have a direct impact on patient health care and research in multiple areas,” Srinivas, director, AIIMS, said.