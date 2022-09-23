AIIMS Delhi appoints M Srinivas as director

M Srinivas, dean, ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, has been appointed as the Director of AIIMS-Delhi, according to an official statement issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Friday, September 23, 2022. According to the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Srinivas to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

As per the statement, Srinivas will succeed Randeep Guleria who has been holding the post since March 2017. Furthermore, Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.

The appointment is “for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” the order read. In addition, the order was initially dated September 9 but the government later issued a fresh one changing the date to September 23.

It further stated the ACC had given “ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. March 25, 2022 for six months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier.” Guleria was appointed as director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017. His tenure was extended twice by three months each. Dr Guleria’s second extended tenure as the Director of AIIMS-Delhi was scheduled to end on September 23.

