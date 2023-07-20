AIIMS Delhi cancels mock NExT exam scheduled for July 28, new dates until further order

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has cancelled the mock National Exit Test (NExT) exam scheduled for July 28 after the National Medical Commission deferred NExT for final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch. AIIMS Delhi has initiated the process to refund registration fees of candidates who applied for the mock test, an official notification said.

The NMC on July 13 said the NExT exam has been deferred till further directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The NExT shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of a medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a licentiate examination.

It will also form the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate medical education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance examination for admission to courses of PG medical education.

“In reference to the notice dated June 26, 2023, online applications were invited from June 28 for mock/practice National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission from final year students pursuing MBBS courses in India.” “In this regard, it is hereby informed that as per communication received from NMC and the decision of the competent authority, the mock/ practice test of NExT scheduled to be held on July 28, 2023, stands cancelled,” the notice said.

The NExT Regulations 2023 state that the exam will be held in two phases with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice a year.

The government in September last year invoked the provisions of the NMC Act extending the time limit for conducting the NExT exam till September 2024.

According to the NMC Act, the commission has to conduct the common final-year undergraduate medical examination NExT, as specified by regulations, within three years of it coming into force. The Act came into force in September 2020.

With inputs from PTI