AIIMS Bhubaneswar signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar to use AI in medical science

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar and the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar have partnered to promote academic and research collaboration in various areas of health and technology using concepts of Artificial intelligence (AI).

“To integrate Medical Science with Technology for providing a better and more equipped health care service, two premier institutes from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education AIIMS Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhubaneswar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” an official release said.

Both Institutes have agreed to extend collaboration in advancing research for public health applications like early diagnosis of disease and outbreaks, AI and data analytics, biomedical engineering and technology, disease prediction modelling, digital health, development of tools, equipment and strategies for diagnostic and therapeutic use.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas and IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar signed the MoU at AIIMS Bhubaneswar premises.”Dr Ashuotsh Biswas mentioned that this endeavour will aid in finding solutions to the current challenges in public health and patient treatment in the region. The application of cutting-edge technology into health care will have immense translational value in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases,” it said.

The collaboration will focus on the application of Artificial Intelligence with relation to various health disorders, material development, app development, wearable sensor development, image-based diagnostics, AI, data sciences enabled smart health monitoring system, and early warning systems among others.

In addition, both Institutes have agreed to facilitate faculty and student exchange programmes and reorientation/training courses that will bring academic excellence in their respective fields. The Institutes also agreed to develop and offer joint academic programmes involving technology and healthcare as well as an academic credit-sharing mechanism.

“Both Institutes will focus on dedicated facility development and explore the use of advanced medical equipment for Artificial Intelligence enabled patient care services. This will provide Joint Academic Programmes that include short summer courses for MBBS and BTech Students. Also, research dissertations and thesis work for doctoral (PHD/MTech) students. patenting, product development, technology transfer, and Industry collaboration are other aspects that this collaboration will address,” the official statement said.

