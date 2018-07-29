AIIMS 2019 dates released at aiimsexams.org; MBBS entrance examination on May 25, 26

AIIMS 2019: While the MBBS examination will take place on May 25, 26 2019; the result notification for the same will be released on June 12.

AIIMS 2019 date: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the entrance examination dates for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme at aiimsexams.org. Aspiring candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the same as soon as the registration process starts. While the MBBS examination will take place on May 25, 26 2019; the result notification for the same will be released on June 12. Application process dates for the same will be released on a later date by the institute. As compared to this year, the registration for MBBS 2019 is likely to start in February 2019.

The entrance examination for AIIMS-PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) July 2019 Session will take place on May 5, 2019. Mentioned below are the details that will come in handy while you apply for the medical entrance examination.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Eligibility Criteria:

Age: Should have attained or will attain the age of 17 (seventeen) years as on the 31st of December of the year of admission (2019).

Academic Qualification: Should have passed the 12th Class under the 10+2 Scheme/ Senior School Certificate Examination (CBSE) or Intermediate Science (I.Sc.) or an equivalent Examination of a recognized University/ Board of any Indian State with ENGLISH, PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY and BIOLOGY as subject.

Minimum marks: The minimum aggregate of the marks in ENGLISH, PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY and BIOLOGY obtained in the qualifying examination (as in the essential qualification at Sl. No. 2 of this table) required for appearing in this examination are- General and OBC candidates: 60% SC/ST/PWBD candidates: 50%.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam timing

Examination Shift on the particular date: Morning (First) shift (9:00 AM to 12:30 PM) OR Evening (Second) shift (3:00 PM to 6:30 PM).

AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam pattern

The Competitive Entrance Examination will have one paper consisting of 200 Objective Type (Multiple Choice and Reason-Assertion type) questions from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and General Knowledge/Aptitude.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Availability of seats-

There are a total of nine AIIMS located in different locations across the country in Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Nagpur, Guntur, Raipur and Rishikesh. A total of 807 seats are on offer to students through this entrance exam. There are 100 seats available for Indian Nationals and 7 seats for foreign nationals in AIIMS Delhi, while the other 6 AIIMS institutes, excluding Nagpur and Guntur, have 100 seats each for the students. Nagpur and Guntur have 50 seats each.