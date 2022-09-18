AIEEA PG, AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) admit cards released by NTA: Check timings, steps to download admit cards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(PhD) 2022 on Saturday. The candidates who have registered for it can now download their admit cards from the official websites: nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, the admit cards are available for both AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/ SRF (PhD) that are scheduled to be conducted in the morning session and evening session respectively on September 20.

“Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites…using their application form number and date of birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully,” the official notice from NTA read.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website – icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll below and click on the ICAR PG Admit Card option

Step 3: An external website will open and the admit card link will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Submit and the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the admit card

Candidates should note that the hall tickets are being issued provisionally to the candidates, post the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Also, admit cards will not be sent by post to any candidate so they must download and take a print out of the hall ticket. If any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or other discrepancy, he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.