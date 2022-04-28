AICTE’s Training and Learning Academy plans Continuous Professional Development Programmes

All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy has planned Continuous Professional Development Programmes (CPDP) to provide faculties a sound domain knowledge and associated skills and make them understand their roles in nation building, community well-being along with their own professional development.

CPDP comprise of three different types of Faculty Development Programmes (FDP), Basic ATAL FDP, Advance ATAL FDP and Institutional Building – Leadership for Academic Excellence in HEIs.

The portal is open upto May 9, 2022.

AICTE has requested all the higher educational institutions and its affiliated colleges and institutions to take active participation in implementing redesigned ATAL FDPs while engaging faculty members to learn new domains, pedagogy and apply the knowledge and encourage the faculty to apply for ATAL FDPs.

The target group for Basic ATAL FDP includes assistant professors, associate professors, PhD scholars and post graduate (PG) students, whereas for Advance ATAL FDP includes associate professors, senior assistant professors who have preferably attended Basic ATAL FDP on the related emerging area and for Institutional Building – Leadership for Academic Excellence in HEIs, the target group includes directors, principals, deans, head of the departments, BoG, GC, BoS, AC members among others.

The mode of training programmes will be blended or hybrid that is online for theory and offline for practical, labs and experiential learning.

