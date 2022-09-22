AICTE, UGC announces plans to adopt cluster approach for similar functions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have decided on September 21, that a cluster approach may be adopted by clubbing officers of both the regulators to deal with similar functions. According to an official statement, the decision was taken at a meeting of all the bureau heads of the technical education and higher education regulators.

“In the meeting both the regulators agreed to work mutually in areas of research and innovation, e-governance, translation of books in regional languages and examination reforms, among others,” M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC, who is also the interim chairperson of AICTE, said.

Furthermore, Kumar at the meeting noted the need for unified functioning, undeviating regulatory framework and standardized processes.

The chairman further emphasised that both the higher education regulators must work in a synchronised way, learn from each other, share and adopt each other’s best practices and have a coordinated approach towards different aspects of higher education.

“Post detailed deliberations, it emerged that both UGC and AICTE must share a symbiotic relationship and mutually work on matters such as faculty development programme, students and faculty induction programme, skill development, internships, internationalisation, pursuing two degrees simultaneously in physical, online, hybrid mode and Indian Knowledge System and universal human values, among others,” Kumar said.

With inputs form PTI.

