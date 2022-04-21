AICTE to offer 20,000 virtual internship in cyber security with Cisco

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced its virtual internship 2022 on TULIP intership portal for second and third year students of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (Btech).

The virtual internship opportunity will be offered to 20,000 candidates in cybersecurity through the Cisco Networking Academy program. This collaboration will help building a pool of skilled talent catering the demand for industry-relevant jobs. The shortlisted interns will receive Rs 10,000 after successful completion of the internship along with a virtual internship certificate based on the quality of the work.

The students from any engineering institution associated with Cisco Networking Academy can participate in this program. After completing the course and submitting the completion certificate, the students will be invited for three hours session by Cisco. Post session student will be designing a secure network for their institutions under the guidance of faculty coordinator. On completion of the project work, students are required to appear for a final quiz. Those with satisfactorily completion of internship will receive the certificates.

The virtual internship has been announced on AICTE’s TULIP internship portal and launched by AICTE, Cisco and NASSCOM Futureskills Prime. It was launched in 2021 for second and third year students.

