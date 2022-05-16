AICTE to launch textbooks on Indian Knowledge System

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching a textbook on Indian Knowledge System (IKS) organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on May 16, 2022. The textbook is designed for the programme by AICTE under the curriculum model of IKS which was launched in 2018.

According to the council, during the inauguration of the programme in 2018, there were no authentic textbooks on IKS. In light of that, a project named ‘Curriculum Development and preparation of Textbook for a course on Indian Knowledge System’ was formulated to design the textbook.

The AICTE aims to promote IKS in line with the National Education Policy 2020 through the launch of the textbook. In an official notification, the council has also invited faculty members and students to participate in the event which is scheduled to held on Monday at 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

