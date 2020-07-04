AICTE releases new academic calendar for colleges; this is when affiliated colleges are likely to resume functioning

Earlier the apex body for technical education in the country had postponed the start of new session from June 30 to July 31 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic

AICTE New Academic Calendar: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has come up with a revised schedule for the affiliated colleges across the country after the coronavirus pandemic adversly affected curricular activities across the country. This is the second revision in the academic calendar of the affiliated colleges. Earlier the apex body for technical education in the country had postponed the start of new session from June 30 to July 31 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, IE reported.

In its new schedule, AICTE has asked the Management colleges to commence the new session from August 1, while the existing students of the colleges will be allowed to join back from August 16. As far as courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and other technical courses are concerned, the AICTE has asked the colleges to start the new session from August 16 for the existing students and wait till September 15 to begin the session for newly admitted students.

Apart from the resumption of classes, colleges are also lagging behind in admitting new students as entrance tests and other selection procedures could not be conducted on time due to Covid-19 pandemic. In the latest instructions issued to the colleges, the AICTE has asked them to start the admission process before or on August 30 and conclude the admission process by September 15. Admission into Open learning courses and distant courses will commence from August 16.

AICTE has also advised colleges to provide provisional admission to students whose results could not be released during Coronavirus induced lockdown on the condition of presenting the passing result before December 31, 2020. It has also asked colleges not to hike the college fee which could further compound the hardships of students.

The Human Resource Development Ministry has postponed JEE in view of the rising coronavirus cases across the nation. The ministry has now decided to hold JEE Main exam from September 1 to 6 this year and JEE advanced exam on September 27.