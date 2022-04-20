AICTE releases guidelines for ATAL Redesigned FDP for academic year 2022-23

All India Council for Technical Institution has released the guidelines for AICTE Training And Learning (ATAL) Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for academic year 2022-23. The key purpose of Redesigned ATAL Academy FDP 2022-23 is effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022, the council said. According to AICTE, the objective of the programme is value addition through methods such as application of knowledge in emerging thrust areas, critical thinking, problem solving, team building, and project management.

The eligibility criteria for the host institutions includes any government funded organisations or institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NITs, IIITs, IoEs, state universities, private universities having NRF ranking upto 200, or NAAC grade A++, any training institution with minimum experience of five years, or any institution with rating of 4 and 5 from AY 2021-22 through ATAL Academy FDP peer reviews.

After completion of the programme, attendees with an overall score more than 70% will receive a certificate and above 90% will receive distinction, AICTE said. The last date to apply for the programme is April 25, 2022.

According to the council, the offerings of the ATAL FDP 2022-23 includes base and applied areas and leadership for institutional building. The council provides a capacity of 50 attendees this year. The duration of the programme will be two weeks, with online theory based curriculum in the first week from 7:00 am to 9:30 pm and second week will be followed by practice based offline curriculum for 33 hours. The programme will be conducted in team based collaborative learning mode.

