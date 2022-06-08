AICTE partners with Miles Education and Futurense to create digital workforce of 3,00,000 Indian students

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) partners with Miles Education and Futurense to create a digital workforce of one crore students in India, skilled in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Data Analytics, Cyber Security. The collaboration is a joint initiative by AICTE, Ministry of Education (MoE), and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

As a part of the initiative, Miles Education aims to integrate MilesOne, a technology powered industry-student interface application. It aims to offer free live workshops by industry experts and upskill 50,000 students every quarter. Futurense, aims to offer more than 1,00,000 free certifications and 5000 plus virtual projects and internship opportunities in data engineering, data science, data analysis, data visualization, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“Democratizing digital education is possible if the information is made accessible to students in their native language, the learning outcome can be unimaginable. A blend of culture and technology can create resilience to future challenges. To make India a completely digitally skilled economy, we need to de-commercialize digital education and make it more accessible for all, in other words, make digital education a mass movement in India,” Pradhan said.

Under the initiative, students of age above 18 years with an education qualification in the fields of accounting and commerce will get the opportunity to upskill and reskill. Free certifications, virtual projects and internships by Futurense will be offered as per AICTE’s framework for internships.

