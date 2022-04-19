AICTE partners with Indian Plumbing Association to introduce plumbing education

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) on Friday, April 14, 2022 in Goa. The agreement primarily focuses on plumbing vocational education.

According to the MoU, plumbing education is to be introduced in engineering and architecture institutions across the country. The agreement was signed by Anil D Sahasrabudhe, professor, chairman, AICTE and Gurmit Singh Arora, national president, IPA.

As a part of the agreement, a 4 credit course on Plumbing including water and sanitation will be offered to engineering, architecture, or interior design students. Candidates having a major degree in civil, environmental and mechanical engineering, architecture or interior design are also eligible to opt for the course.

