AICTE organises conclave on facilitating engineering education in Indian languages to implement NEP 2020

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has organised conclave on ‘Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: Facilitating Engineering Education in Indian Languages’ on July 15, 2022. The conclave was attended by professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE; professor Chamu Krishna Shastry, chairman, High Powered Committee for the Promotion of Indian Languages, Ministry of Education, Government of India, professor M P Poonia, vice chairman (VC), AICTE along with vice chancellor of technical universities, director of NITs and representatives from professional such as Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) to spread awareness about technical education in the Indian Language.

“Language is a powerful medium to reach the last person standing and give students the confidence to learn better in their own language. Language should not be a barrier in learning. After the first year, we are ramping up our translation and writing in Indian languages for second and further years of engineering. It is getting even more intense as subjects diversify and electives come in,” Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE said.

The conclave was divided into different sessions namely ‘Genesis and Importance of Education in Mother Tongue’, ‘Role of the Universities, State Technical Education Department, Regulatory Bodies as an enabler to Impart Technical Education in Indian Languages’ and ‘Future road map to make outcome-based education accessible in Indian languages.

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, AICTE has initiated technical education in Indian Languages in the year 2021-22. To provide the course material in Indian Languages, AICTE has introduced ‘AICTE Technical Book Writing and Translation’ in 12 Indian languages which include include Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Assamese, Urdu and Malayalam.

In 2022-23, AICTE has already initiated the process for the second year’s original book writing in English in 88 subjects out of which 42 at degree level and 46 at diploma level, have been identified by AICTE for the second year, and original book writing in English has commenced. With the support of the Technical Education Department of respective states, AICTE is distributing one set of books in Indian languages for the libraries of each Degree and diploma level institution of the state.

AICTE has further initiated the chapter-wise translation of these 88 subjects into 12 Indian Languages with the involvement of the technical universities and other organizations across the country. AICTE has already earmarked a budget of Rs 18.6 crores for developing the second-year course material in English and its translation into 12 Indian languages. At the same time, 40 institutes across 10 states namely Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have come forward to start engineering education in one or more disciplines in six Indian Languages — Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu with a total intake capacity of 2070 students in 2022-23, as of now.

In the first year, 22 books were identified (twelve books at the diploma level and ten at under graduate level) and were initially translated into nine Indian languages. The translation in the remaining three Indian Languages (Assamese, Urdu and Malayalam) is in process. For the translation, AICTE used an in-house developed AI-based translator tool, and subsequently, the translated files are assigned to subject experts, translators and reviewers for validation. A total of 520 authors, translators and reviewers have sustained efforts over the last year towards completing the task related to the first-year books.

The council mentioned that in this effort, 255 students enrolled in Indian Languages across seven disciplines namely Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Civil Engineering.

Furthermore, AICTE started original book writing in English for the first year and then its translation in 12 Indian languages, post original writing, as per AICTE’s model curriculum and Outcome-based education model. These books have the potential to be utilised in Indian Institute of Technologies, National Institute of Technologies (NITs) along with other AICTE-approved institutes.

