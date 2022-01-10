AICTE launches two new programmes

The AICTE has also launched a portal of Student Learning Assessment (PARAKH), which will conduct assessments of students and faculty members of higher educational institutes and schools.

With an aim to create a larger pool of trained technical teachers, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has expanded the ambit of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) by making it accessible to teachers with more than five years of service.

The AICTE has also launched a portal of Student Learning Assessment (PARAKH), which will conduct assessments of students and faculty members of higher educational institutes and schools. This portal has more than 1.45 lakh assessment items incorporating multiple disciplines towards improving the overall competence of students and graduates to include core disciplines, aptitude, emerging areas, and higher-order thinking skills.

As part of the revamped NITTT, teachers will have to serve industrial training and a semester-based mentorship as a part of the training exercise. Earlier, the NITTT was accessible to teachers having less than five years of service and was launched for promoting quality of technical education in the country.

Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE, said: “The NEP lays a lot of stress on training of teachers. The NITTT will help teachers of today to become tomorrow’s faculty heads. Students should also come forward to take tests through PARAKH for overall growth.”