AICTE launches engineering books in Marathi language for diploma, UG courses

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched outcome based educational books for diploma and under-graduate engineering courses in Marathi language. The books were ceremonially released by Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, Dr. Chandrakant Patil at Mumbai Universitys Kalina Campus. AICTE outcome-based books were also ceremoniously distributed to twelve heads of various educational institutions and twelve students on the occasion. Vice-Chancellors, Coordinators, Translators and Reviewers from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University at Lonere, Maharashtra, who were associated with AICTE in this work of Marathi book translation, were felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarkar said, AICTE has taken the initiative of making engineering books available in Indian Languages in alignment with guidelines enshrined in the National Education Policy 2020.”Giving priority to local languages in the NEP manifests our commitment to all regional languages. We consider Indian languages the soul of Bharatiyata and the link to a better future”, he further said. While appreciating this initiative, MoS (Education) also said, “Language is so much more than just a tool allowing us to communicate. It is the expression of culture, society, beliefs, traditions. I would like to congratulate all universities of Maharashtra for taking all steps for translation and other related activities.” Technically advanced countries like France, Germany, South Korea and others had amply displayed that we can achieve the global standards in our mother tongues, he added. “It acts as a catalyst for inclusive development”.

NEP 2020 envisages many things for over all development of students, which includes imparting education in Indian languages for ease of understanding and encouraging students for research, said the Union Minister He also mentioned, as per this vision of NEP, technical education has been redefined by introducing human values in it.

UGC and AICTE Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “When Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose was admitted to a Bengali medium school by his father. We know Bose was described as a person who was 16 years ahead of his contemporaries. You’ll find that in the countries where noble prizes are won, there education from school to PhD is provided in vernacular languages.”

