AICTE launches curriculum for BTech Electronics VLSI Design and Technology, Diploma in IC Manufacturing

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the curriculum for two new programmes of BTech Electronics (VLSI Design and Technology) and Diploma in IC manufacturing. The courses shall be uploaded on the AICTE portal.

According to an official statement, AICTE-affiliated colleges/universities/technical institutions may opt to offer these courses. The courses aim to provide a variety of employment roles featuring outstanding salary incentives for Indian students in global as well as Indian companies.

“In consultation with the Semiconductor industry and all the experts, a curriculum has been developed and AICTE within the Ministry of Education has launched two new programs.” “First is a BTech programme in semiconductors and second is a diploma program in semiconductors. These two programs will help us create a very good semiconductor talent throughout the engineering ecosystem. I would encourage the youngsters, students and industries to participate in the programsme,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, said.

The B.Tech in Electronics (VLSI Design and Technology) will include introduction to IC Design and Technology, digital systems labs, Semiconductor Device Fundamentals, Analog Electronics, Introduction to CMOS processing, Introduction to VLSI Design, Analog IC Design, Statis Timing Analysis, Fabrication and characterization lab and Physics of Electrical engineering materials.

The Diploma in IC Manufacturing will include introduction to VLSI Fabrication, Semiconductor Fab familiarisation, Electronic Devices and circuits, Clean room technologies, Semiconductor Technology Equipment Maintenance, Allied activities for foundry like safety protocol for foundry, vacuum technology, Industrial automation, Semiconductor packaging and testing, Electronics system assembly or product design and Renewable energy technologies.

Semicon India programme, with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, is aimed at the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in India. The programme provides for financial support to companies investing in semiconductors, display manufacturing and design ecosystems.

In line with the Semicon India programme, the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme aims to train 85,000 engineers which includes Bachelors, Masters and Research level students, qualified in ESDM disciplines over a period of 5 years. Necessary tie-ups with 82 technical education institutes have been made.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad launched BTech (Electronics Engineering) specialization in IC Design and Technology last year.

With inputs from ANI