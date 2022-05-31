AICTE invites application for GDC FieldOps Fellowship programme

All India Council for Technical Education has invited application for Global Digital Corps (GDC) FieldOps Fellowship. It is a national programme which select and train one lakh students across India in disaster management using United Nations recognised digital tools and become part of the Emergency Reserve Cadre.

The last date to apply for the programme is July 3, 2022. The programme will be two weeks long on self-paced learning mode. The programme is free of cost and on completion, the students will receive certifacte for the same. The admissions are on first-cum-first basis and might get close earlier if the seats are filled for the batch.

The programme comprise of expert led field-operations training in disaster management to use digital tools. Students over 18 years of age with desire to serve nation during emergencies are eligible to apply for the programme. Additionally, prior experience in volunteering via NSS, NCC, NGOs, or teamwork via university and college festivals, students startups among others are welcomed.

