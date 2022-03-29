AICTE invites applicants to set up new technical institutions

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications in order to set up new technical institutions and approval to existing technical institutions or universities for conducting technical programs including Open Distance Learning (ODL) and online courses for the academic session 2022-23.

The council aims to set up new tech-institutes in the fields of engineering, and technology, planning, applied arts and crafts, design, hotel management and catering technology with degree programs including MCA, management at diploma, post-diploma certificate, undergraduate degree, post graduate diploma, and postgraduate degree.

Submission of online applications for academic year 2022-23 will start on March 29, 2022 and the last date of submission is April 22, 2022, until midnight. The last date for submission of online applications with penalty for Extension of Approval based on self disclosure only for existing institutions is permitted till midnight of April 29,2022.

As per the AICTE Act, the central, state and private universities need not to take AICTE approval for technical programmes except ODL and online programmes. However, all such institutions have to maintain AICTE norms while conducting any technical courses.

The AICTE Approval Process Handbook (APH) 2022-23 and AICTE (Grant of approval for Technical Institution) Regulations, 2020 and its first amendment regulations, 2021 are available on the official website of the council.

According to the public notice, approval of the Council of Architecture (CoA) is mandatory for institutions offering courses in architectural programs. However, if such institutes are willing to obtain AICTE approval, they may apply on AICTE portal by paying requisite Technical Education Regulatory (TER) charges as specified in APH 2022-23.

