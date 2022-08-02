AICTE introduced Technical Book Writing and Translation in 12 Indian languages

An initiative has been taken by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for technical education. The council has introduced an “AICTE Technical Book Writing and Translation” in 12 Indian Languages. The purpose of this initiative is to enhance GER, learning outcomes, strengthening innovation and research capabilities.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar shared the above information in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on August, 01.

According to the PIB Report, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is going to conduct an Induction Program to assist students from regional language backgrounds. The aim of this program is to impart communication skills and get students acquainted with the culture of the institution. This year a total of 8 engineering disciplines are being offered in regional languages.

Further, the council has worked on its internship policy to improve the employability of students across the country. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made these courses for the students who are pursuing UG/ Diploma, can opt these courses and enhance their skill sets and get a suitable job.

The All India Council for Technical Education has given approval to the institutes who shall run the Skill Development Courses, student developmental activities such as Research Park, Start-up Centre, Innovation Club, Entrepreneurship, Industry institute cell, etc.

The purpose of AICTE is to enhance the employability of students by providing the above programmes. Let’s have a look at the programmes that AICTE is offering for the year 2022-23.

Entrepreneurial Degree/Diploma Programme under National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)

National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM)

Employability Enhancement Training Program (EETP)

Opening of ITIs in the spare capacity of AICTE-approved institutes

The Urban Learning Internships Program (TULIP)

The above courses have been introduced by AICTE under the National Education Policy 2020.