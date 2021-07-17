AICTE has permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages: Dharmendra Pradhan

These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Odia.
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Saturday.
These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Odia.
“AICTE has permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages. PM Shri
@narendramodi is committed to promoting regional languages in mainstream education. NEP stresses on this important aspect to empower students coming from diverse regions,” Pradhan tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the decision of 14 engineering colleges across eight states to offer courses in regional languages in select branches from the new academic year.
“Gratitude to Hon. Vice President for welcoming the decision to offer courses in regional language in engineering colleges,” Pradhan said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.