IIIT-Delhi invites application for PhD admission under AICTE Doctoral Fellowship (ADF) Scheme 2022-23

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has announced invitation for applications from qualified candidates for admission to the PhD programmes in computer science and engineering (CSE), electronics and communications engineering (ECE), and computational biology (CB) through the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Doctoral Fellowship (ADF) Scheme 2022–23.

According to an official statement, the scheme is started by AICTE to promote research culture in AICTE approved Institutions, to promote collaborative research between Institute and Industries leading to start-ups, and to nurture talents for technical research.

Under the scheme of fellowship, scholars will receive Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years followed by Rs 35,000 per month for the third year. HRA will also be provided as per the Government of India (GOI) norms as applicable in the city or location where the research fellow is pursuing their research, the statement said.

In addition, Contingency Grant will be admissible to the scholars at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum to meet the miscellaneous expenditures. Furthermore, additional financial support by IIIT Delhi will also be provided for purchasing laptop, salary top-up, Overseas Research Fellowships (ORF), travel for research.

It further added that to be eligible to apply, a candidate must have secured the minimum percentage of educational qualification prescribed for eligibility as in undergraduate and postgraduate be 70% (69.5 % and above) for General or OBC candidates, whereas for SC or ST or Physically Handicapped (PH) be 65% (64.5 % and above).

In the absence of percentage, the candidate must have secured minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.5 on the scale of 10 or equivalent at Bachelors and Masters whereas for SCor STor Physically Handicapped (PH) it is 7.0 on the scale of 10. In addition to above, the candidate should have qualified GATE or NET during the last 5 years.

The candidate should be less than 30 years of age as on date of admission in respective University. However, age relaxation of 5 years would be applicable to candidates belonging to SC or ST or Women or Physically challenged category. Last Date of Application Submission is 18th Sep 2022.

Furthermore, the research areas include Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning and Data Sciences, Quantum Computing, Cyber Security, Smart Cities, Housing and Transportation, Block Chain, Energy Efficiency, Renewable and sustainable Energy, Augmented Reality(AR)or Virtual Reality(VR), Social and Organizational Psychology and Behaviour, Water purification, conservation and management, Electronics and Photonics, Energy Production and Storage, Public Policy.

